Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra make for a perfect couple in their first selfie outside Bigg Boss 15 house

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love bloomed in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple saw a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, fought a lot and yet managed to be each other’s support. Now that the reality show is over, fans are quite excited to see where will Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship head to? Well, the couple were seen having their own mini celebration after the finale and clicked a cute selfie together. These pictures and videos are proof of their strong bond.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of videos and a selfie with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. In the first story, he shared a selfie with the actress wherein both looked happy. Teja wore a neon green tee and Karan wore a blue coloured night suit that had a cute astronomical doodle on it. In the next story, we can see Karan focussing on Teja’s feet as she was wearing different footwear in both. The actress looked heavy and even Karan could be heard making fun of her. In his last story, Tejasswi posed with her tongue out and looked tired as she stood beside a banner that had ‘Bigg Boss winner’ written on it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra had taken to his Twitter handle sometime back and shared a cryptic post about losing faith in a lot of things. In the first tweet he wrote, “A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.” In the next tweet he wrote, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!”

