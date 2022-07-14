Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra's 'Baarish Aayi Hain' gets 1.4M views; Naagin 6 actress celebrates with paps

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. The duo shared the posters of their upcoming song on their social media handles. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town post-Bigg Boss and fans root for them ardently. Their off-screen chemistry is already adored by their fans and watching them on-screen is absolutely a delight. Today, the couple's much-awaited music video 'Baarish Aayi Hain' has been released.

Tejasswi and Karan's song 'Baarish Aayi Hain' has already received 1.4 million views and the duo has been winning hearts with their chemistry in this music video. The mushy romantic music video features a cute love story where a couple meets only for two days in six months, yet their romance is incomparable.Today, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of her show Naagin 6. To celebrate the success of her song, Tejasswi did a small cake-cutting celebration with the paparazzi. The actress looked beautiful in a golden bodycon outfit.

Click here to watch Tejasswi's video

About Baarish Aayi Hain:

Starring Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash, the melodious voices to this song have been given by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghosal. The music has been provided by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma. The song is all set to release on 14th July 2022 at 11 am on VYRL Originals.

On the professional front, started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Also Read: Baarish Aayi Hai Review: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash paint the town red with their monsoon romance