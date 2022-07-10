Tejasswi Prakash kisses Karan Kundrra on Naagin 6 sets; Check how actor takes sweet revenge

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. This couple gives new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry.

Today, Karan shared a series of stories on his Instagram account with Tejasswi Prakash. In these videos, the two actors are seen on the sets of Naagin 6. In the first video, Karan shows his cheek that has a red lipstick mark that appeared after Tejasswi kissed him. Karan then jokes and says, "Baaki sab toh thik hai lekin yeh kya h. Yeh set par bait ke". He then turns the camera towards a person and says, "Sir yeh dekh lo aapke set par yeh sab hora hai". He then shows his cheeks lipstick mark to the person. In her defense, Tejasswi immediately says, "Usne zabardasti meri shakal pakdi and khudko kiss kiya".

In another video shared by Karan, Tejasswi is seen seated on his lap while the actor teases her for the outfit she was wearing. He says, "Iski dress ki jitni bhi chamki hai ye mere kapdo pe kyu hai" Tejasswi innocently denies it and amidst this conversation, Karan holds her tightly and gives a sweet peck on her cheeks and says, "Ab mera lipstick tere cheek pe lag gaya".

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan have joined hands for a romantic music video based on the monsoon theme titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. The actors had taken to their respective social media handles to announce their collaboration and their fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song. Baarish Aayi Hain is all set to release on 14th July 2022 at 11 am on VYRL Originals.

Also Read: Best moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; WATCH