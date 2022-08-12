Tejasswi Prakash looks classy in a tweed checkered blazer as she gets clicked on the sets of Naagin 6; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits.

Today, Tejasswi was clicked on the sets of her show Naagin 6. The actress arrived in a crop top and paired it with ripped jeans. Her hair was styled open and like always she happily interacted with the paparazzi while heading to her vanity van. Later, Tejasswi changed her outfit for her character 'Pratha', and donned a tweed checkered blazer on a purple checkered crop top and paired it with white jeans. She teamed up her look with thigh-high boots and looked classy as she posed for the pictures.

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash exudes charm in mini skirt and cami top as she gets clicked in the city; PICS