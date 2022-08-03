Tejasswi Prakash looks 'graceful' as she flaunts her printed saree in a jaw-dropping backless blouse; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed eyeballs as she was announced as the lead of the much talked about Naagin 6 soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying it with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

Tejasswi Prakash'S new photos

This time the star took Instagram at storm by treating her fans with amazing pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, Tejasswi looked elegant as she flaunted a beautiful printed saree but what steals the limelight in these pictures is the black jaw-dropping backless blouse that she paired with her six-yard. She accessorized her outfit with silver jewelry and styled her hair into a bun that was adored with flowers. Her makeup is subtle and looks absolutely gorgeous in these snaps. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi captioned, "Here’s to fresh grace everyday".

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

