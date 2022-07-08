Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty as she gets clicked in all-pink athleisure in the city; See PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed attention as she was announced as the lead of the much talked about Naagin 6 soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

Today, the diva was spotted in film city on the Dance Deewane Juniors sets. Reportedly, Tejasswi will appear on Dance Deewane Juniors finale episodes which are all set to air on 16th and 17th July 2022. Here, the Naagin 6 actress sported an all-pink athleisure and carried her favourite bag which has her nickname 'Laddoo' printed on it. She stopped for the paparazzi and posed for them before leaving for her dance rehearsals.

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. Their fans call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

Tejasswi Prakash's career:

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

