Tejasswi Prakash to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. The actress is all set to treat fans with more of her as per recent reports. As per Hindustan Times, Tejasswi is all set to mark her footsteps in Bollywood. After making her mark in the telly world, she is set to exude her charisma in films too. Interestingly, she is reported to be romancing the talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Tejasswi Prakash's big Bollywood debut

The report says that Tejasswi Prakash will be paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The source informed HT that Tejasswi has auditioned for the role but the makers are yet to lock her. However, she is being said to most likely bag this project. The source shared that Ekta had even offered Tejasswi Ragini MMS 2 but she denied it due to its genre. Backed by Ekta Kapoor's production house, Dream Girl 2 will go on floors in August 2022.

"Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June," informed the source to the entertainment portal.

Tejasswi Prakash's career graph

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, praised his ladylove in various interviews by saying that she is extremely talented and the best is yet to come. By "best," did he mean Tejasswi's Bollywood debut? On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash has done several daily soaps and reality shows. She has also done music videos and is known for her simplicity. The actress won Bigg Boss 15 and surprised everyone with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi Prakash hasn't made any official confirmation yet about her Bollywood debut.

Also Read: PIC: Tejasswi Prakash has the best plan if Karan Kundrra unfollows her on social media; Find out