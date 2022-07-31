Tejasswi Prakash & Mumbai Rains: A delightful combination; See PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the top female actors in the television industry currently. It was a double bonanza for Tejasswi when she won Bigg Boss 15 as she was also taken onboard as the main protagonist of Naagin 6. She plays the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the sixth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise, Naagin. The actress is loved for her role in Pratha, and enjoys a humungous fan following on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash's each and every move is followed by her fans and they often pamper her with immense love. Their wait ended when the actress posted some pretty pictures of herself enjoying the Mumbai rains. These probably seem to be file photos as it hasn't rained in Mumbai for the past few days, and neither did Tejasswi travel outdoor. The actress' smile has floored her fans and they can't stop gushing over her simplicity. The Naagin 6 actress captioned the photos, "Nothing reminds us of an awakening more than the rains."

Take a look at her post here:

Tejasswi Prakash's 'midnight cravings wali walk' dialogue from Naagin 6 has gone viral, and netizens are making reels on it. Recently, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who's geared up for Good Luck Jerry, hopped on to the viral trend and mouthed Tejasswi's dialogues. The Naagin actress was touched and thanked Janhvi for her gesture by dropping a heart emoji.

Apart from her shows, Tejasswi has been in the news for her love life with Karan Kundrra. The two are inseparable and their chemistry exudes fire on the screen. The couple attracts the masses and is loved for their simplicity. Eating roadside momos, going on long bike rides, and surprising each other by appearing on their set, are the few things that make this couple quite relatable.

Tejasswi and Karan found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They saw too many ups and downs inside the reality show but emerged victorious as a couple. Both the families are aware and approve of their relationship.

