Tejasswi Prakash in new PHOTOS shows all that glitters is not gold, sometimes it is silver

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Her pictures go viral in the blink of an eye and fans shower their love on her every post.

This time the star took Instagram at storm by treating her fans with amazing pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, Tejasswi looks stunning as she has donned a dual style outfit which is a blazer on the right side and a silver shimmery bodycon plunging neckline dress on the left side. Her makeup is subtle and looks absolutely beautiful in these snaps. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi captioned, "Less bitter more glitter".

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Also Read: WATCH: Naagin 6 heads for a leap; Tejasswi Prakash to play the daughter of her present character Pratha