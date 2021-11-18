Tejasswi Prakash & Nishant Bhat have an argument; Latter tells her crying will not help in Bigg Boss 15

The friendships and relationships in the Bigg Boss 15 house are tested each and every moment. The contestants who are good friends can often turn against each other during tasks or other events. There are also numerous fake friendships in the house for playing safe in the house. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi gets teary-eyed as she accuses Nishant Bhat of giving her orders and not involving in decisions.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, the actress Tejasswi Prakash is seen talking to Rajiv Adatia in the kitchen area. She asks him about the menu for the lunch. Nishant says that it is beans to which Tejasswi cuts and says, “Talk to me and I was speaking to Rajiv.” Nishant further adds that we will be deciding what will be cooked for lunch and dinner. Tejasswi feels hurt and asks why she is not a part of the discussion. She becomes emotional and says, “Tumlog aapas me decide kar rhe ho aur yaha orders de rhe ho”. She walks off in tears from the kitchen. Nishant tells her that in Bigg Boss 15 house tears will not work.

In the recent episodes of the show, the jail area has been introduced in the BB house. The contestants are seen debating one on one to save themselves from going to jail. In the end, Simba and Rajiv Adatia are left for debate. Since Rajiv is not able to come up with an argument against Simba, he loses the round and the VIP members decide to put him in jail.



