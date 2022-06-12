Tejasswi Prakash to not play the lead in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2? Report

Tejasswi Prakash is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut very soon. The actress is a popular face of the television industry and has been part of numerous successful TV shows. She came to the limelight with her entry in Bigg Boss 15, where she was declared the winner of the season and right after the show, she was offered the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s highly popular fictional reality show, Naagin 6. The show is a massive hit among the audience and people are liking her pairing with Simba Nagpal. There were speculations about Tejasswi making her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Dream Girl 2, but now it seems she will not be part of the movie.

As per reports by ETimes, Tejasswi will not be the leading lady opposite the Bollywood actor in ‘Dream Girl 2’. The actress has been one of the most sought-after personalities ever since her Bigg Boss 15 win and the news of her Bollywood debut had got her fans all excited. According to reports, the actress was also offered Ragini MMS, by Ekta Kapoor, however, she rejected the same due to its controversial genre.

Talking about Tejasswi, the actress had a gala birthday celebration (on June 10) with beau Karan Kundrra in Goa and he made sure to make it very special for her. A source revealed, “Karan took Tejasswi to Goa to spend her birthday. He went all out to ensure that she rings in her birthday in style. He took care of every single detail for her birthday and was very much well-planned about it too. From organising a private yacht for Tejasswi, bringing in her birthday with cake at their suite that was fully decorated with flowers to surprising her throughout the day with everything she loves- Karan made sure it was the best birthday she ever had.”

Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6 and also was also seen in the special episode of Dance Deewane Juniors with beau Karan Kundrra. The recently aired episode of the couple was loved by fans because of their excellent camaraderie.

Also read- Tejasswi Prakash to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?