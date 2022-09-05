Tejasswi Prakash opens up on her 'fake accent' in Naagin 6: Wanted to make it sound extremely funny

Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular fictional shows on TV screens at present. It has been keeping fans hooked with its entertaining storylines. The supernatural drama has recently taken a leap, bringing forth the story of Pratha’s twin daughters, who also have been blessed with powers. Before this track, audiences were left in splits seeing Pratha’s (Tejasswi) foreign-returned avatar. In a bid to avenge her foes, she forged a new character, who was said to be her lookalike. Given that she was said to have returned from London, Tejasswi used a fake accent which has went viral on social media since Jahnvi Kapoor recreated one of her dialogues. In a recent interview, the actor addressed the criticism her ‘fake accent’ got from fans and said that it was deliberately supposed to be inaccurate.

Speaking to YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi mentioned that it was never supposed to be a legitimate accent. Tejasswi said, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great. Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

Her accent in Naagin 6 became the talk of the town after her popular dialogue, where she talks about walking at odd hours to maintain her figure. The same was reprised by Janhvi Kapoor in an Instagram Reel that went viral. Heaping words of praise on the young star, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making Reels and it went viral.”

Apart from Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash also often makes headlines for her relationship with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, whom she met during their stint in Bigg Boss 15.

