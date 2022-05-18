Tejasswi Prakash raises temperature as she poses in a red thigh-high slit gown; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she has won the much talked about Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. While the actress is slaying it with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

Today, the Naagin 6 actress took to her social media handle and shared another series of stunning pictures. In these pictures, Tejasswi slays like a queen as she flaunts her red thigh-high slit dress. In the caption, she writes, "Lady in red" Fans of the actress are going gaga over her glamorous pictures. One of the fans called her 'Goddess' while the other commented 'Stunner'. Her friends from the industry have also dropped their comments. While actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji, Adaa Khan dropped fire emojis on Tejasswi's post.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

