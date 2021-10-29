Tejasswi Prakash to Rajiv Adatia: Top newsmakers of the week from Bigg Boss 15

Present week of Bigg Boss 15 has been full of ups and downs. There was a wild card entry of Rajiv Adatia in the house. The contestants are shocked to know about the people whom they were considering their friends in the house. Rajiv alleged that Ieshaan Sehgaal is faking his love for Miesha. He also told Ieshaan that he has forgotten his game in the show. Rajiv also sparked controversy when he said that he shared a close bond with Ieshaan. He was seen losing his cool as he says that Rajiv is portraying that he is bisexual, which he is not.

There is also a new love story that is getting the attention of the audience and the fans, which is of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. It is seen that the duo has developed a fondness for each other. The contestants are often seen spending time together and discussing their love life. Karan shared that he wants to date someone who is 10-12 years younger than him. Akasa Singh asked him about his feelings, to which he replied that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash.

In another scene, Pratik Sehajpal came into the limelight in the captaincy task. It was seen that the captaincy task had failed as no one had won the task. Hence, they were asked to give two or three names for captaincy. But Pratik and Simba could not agree, hence it was in vain. All the other housemates were angry at him for ruining the task. He was unbothered by this and did not budge.



