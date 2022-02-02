Tejasswi Prakash reacts on marriage with Karan Kundrra: We have just come out, there is so much to talk about

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the news ever since they entered the show Bigg Boss 15. The couple fell inside the house. Right from fighting with each other to realising their mistakes, they have always shown their strong relationship. And now even after coming out of the house, it is no different. They have been painting the town red and are spotted by shutterbugs. Recently in an interview with The Times of India, the actress, who will be soon in Naagin 6, spoke on many things including marriage at length.

Well, in one of the episodes, Karan had mentioned that he would settle down by March this year. Reacting on this, the Naagin 6 actress said that it is not like this. “A pandit had done this prediction but there is no such scene. We have just come out of the house and there are a lot more things to be talked about and discussed. It is too early to say on this.” The actress even mentioned that she is very possessive about her beau.

During the show, there were times when Karan was scolded by Salman Khan for not taking a stand for his girlfriend. He had even said that this relationship will not work for a month after coming out of the house. However, let’s wish all the best to the couple.

In the interview, Tejasswi also said that she wanted Karan and her in the final round. But his eviction was a shock for her. Many fans and celebrities believed that Pratik Sehajpal should be the winner.

After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, the actress took to her Instagram handle and thanked all her fans. She had written, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home.”

