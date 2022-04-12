Tejasswi Prakash requests paparazzi to stop asking Neetu Kapoor about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date; VIDEO

Since the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been confirmed, social media is buzzing with speculations about the pre-wedding events and the guests gracing the wedding. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is presently judging the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and in viral videos, she is seen surrounded by paparazzi, asking about the wedding date of Ranbir and Alia. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash requested the paparazzi to stop flooding Neetu Kapoor with questions about it.

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash was recently clicked in the city. She looked slender and gorgeous in a pink co-ord set with a collared crop top and flared bottoms. She talked to the paparazzi about the videos on social media, where the Dance Deewane Juniors judges Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are flooded with questions about the date and other details about the marriage of Ranbir and Alia. She requested the paparazzi to leave them alone and not irritate Neetu Kapoor.

See the video here:

Tejasswi Prakash had visited the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors a few days back along with her beau Karan Kundrra, who is hosting the show. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. They expressed their feelings and Karan also went down on his knee to propose to her. After the show also they are often spotted together for dates and other events. Tejasswi Prakash, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fiction show Naagin 6, along with Simba Nagpal.

