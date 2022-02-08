Tejasswi Prakash reveals her reasons to do Naagin 6: ‘Amazing to be a part of the show’

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the news these days. After all, the actress had recently won the much talked about Bigg Boss 15. And while she has been basking in the love coming her way after winning the popular reality show, Tejasswi Prakash’s fans are in for a big surprise as the actress is set to play the lead in Naagin 6 opposite Naagin 6. Clearly, Tejasswi is excited to be a part of the franchise, during the recently held press conference, the actress has shared her reasons to be a part of Naagin 6.

Talking about her reason to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show, Tejasswi stated, “Naagin is one of the biggest franchises of Balaji. Given the fact that I am the biggest fan of Ekta Kapoor, I never thought I would get a chance to work with her in Naagin 6. There was absolutely no reason I could say no to the show and it feels amazing to be a part of Naagin 6. Besides, I always wanted to step out of my comfort zone and this role is completely different from what I have done before”.

Furthermore, Tejasswi also opened up on how Naagin 6 is different from the previous seasons of the show. She said, “It is very different. In terms of story, she is the sarvasreshta naagin. Unlike previous seasons, wherein Naagin was fighting for her love, this time she is returning for her country. Besides, she is more powerful than previous naagins as she not just has their powers but also has other powers too”. To note, apart from Tejasswi, Naagin 6 will also star Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in the lead and will premiere from February 12.

