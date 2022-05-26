Tejasswi Prakash reveals how thrilled she is about her upcoming birthday, Naagin 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names on social media these days, owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She was loved in the show for her adorable looks and strong personality, also she became the winner of the season. The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s hit fictional franchise, Naagin 6. She is paired with Bigg Boss 15’s Simba Nagpal, and their pairing is getting the love of fans.

During the recent interaction of Tejasswi Prakash with paps, she was questioned about her birthday plans. The actress looked very excited for her birthday on 10th June, but she didn’t reveal much about it. She shared that she has not planned anything yet. But it will be surely exciting to know what her boyfriend Karan Kundrra has planned for her special day.

She was also asked about the TRP ratings of her show Naagin 6, with the entry of the new character. Tejasswi replied that the ratings are already high and she will be very grateful if the ratings grow higher with the new plot twist. On being asked about her friends Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Aneri Vajani and others on the show, she replied, “I am very excited for them.”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla Team, she talked about body positivity, “There has to be a certain kind of uniqueness that I add to the screen when I come on the screen. Body positivity is something that I very strongly encourage. Like if you want to be this person who is loved, start with loving yourself and accepting yourself the way you are. The day you love yourself for the way you are, people will helplessly fall for you.”

