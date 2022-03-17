Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS an interesting trait about beau Karan Kundrra: My boyfriend is so...

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have quickly established themselves as one of the most talked-about couples in television. Inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, the two fell in love. The pair is frequently seen together in public even after they have left the house. The couple recently made waves when rumours about their upcoming Roka ceremony circulated on the internet. It all started when Karan was seen with a tikka on his forehead leaving his girlfriend Tejasswi's place. The two are also quite vocal about their relation on their social media. Just on Wednesday, Tejasswi shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story, revealing one of Karan’s prominent characteristics.

In the video, Tejasswi could be seen all decked up seemingly for her shoot. She focussed on a placard stuck on a glass that said ‘Pratha’ and said, “My boyfriend is so Punjabi, he reads this as parantha.” Then, she sweetly added, “Tell me your interesting Punjabi boyfriend stories guys.” Tejasswi is always super interactive with her fans and this is just one of the many times. She also tagged Karan in the story.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Radio host, RJ Siddharth, Karan revealed his future plans of kids. He said, "I will be a good father. I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids.” He further added that when he gets married he wants to have a baby girl. Karan also went on to reveal that girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids.

