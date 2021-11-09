Tejasswi Prakash’s home: Get a glimpse into the Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s beautiful abode

The actress Tejasswi Prakash is getting a lot of fame these days, due to her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress is quite popular for offering entertainment and comedy quotient in the BB house. There is also a love angle being shown between her and Karan Kundrra. The actress rose to fame with the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been part of numerous other shows also like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and others. Here is a glimpse into her simple yet beautiful home of the actress.

Entrance- There is a blue colored door at the entrance. There is a simple decoration in the hall with yellow paint on the walls.

Balcony- There is a rustic design simple and spacious balcony. There is lush green surroundings offering a serene view.

Temple- There is a beautifully decorated temple in her home. There is a purple backdrop and the Ganesha idol is surrounded with beautiful flowers.

Living area- There are huge dark and light brown sofas in the living area. One of the walls has a designer paint on it. There television set is kept in front of sofa set. There is a wooden centre table with glass top.

Bedroom- There is a simplistic bedroom with pastel color for walls. There is a huge window in the room.

