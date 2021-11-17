Tejasswi Prakash’s Swaragini co star Namish Taneja on her love angle in BB15: She & Karan like each other

Namish Taneja and Tejasswi Prakash share a good friendship as they had worked together on the popular show Swaragini. Tejasswi Prakash is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and she is one of the strongest contestants. She is also seen forming a close bond with the actor Karan Kundrra. Namish Taneja, who has known her for a long time, talked to Etimes TV about Tejasswi’s game in Bigg Boss house.

He said, "Tejasswi and I worked together in Swaragini back in 2015-16 and I know her well. She is a very transparent person. She has brought in the cuteness and entertaining factors in Bigg Boss. She is also performing her tasks well. I have worked with her and I know that she does not believe in doing anything to please anyone or take back a step if she feels something is wrong."

Tejasswi is currently garnering attention for her closeness with Karan Kundrra in the house. Karan was the first to admit his feelings and the actress reciprocated. Namish dismissed rumours about Tejasswi having a fake bond with Karan, he said, "Tejasswi and Karan just like each other. They haven't spoken about deep love or a relationship. If she likes him further, she will form a deep bond with him. But to say that she is faking this to get ratings is wrong because she doesn't need to. She is already popular; she has been working on the small screen for almost a decade and her shows have also been popular. She has no need to romance someone to get people to notice her. She is a genuine girl and belongs to a good family. I don't feel that their bond is fake."

Namish added that before this love angle also, Tejasswi was doing well in the show. She was good friends with Vishal Kotian and she is not playing games. She argued with Shamita Shetty because the latter was slightly insecure, but that was it, she does not fight for just any reason.

Namish shares that he doesn’t want Tejasswi to win simply because they are friends. He said others are also playing well. He added Shamita, Vishal Kotian and Karan are all good contestants, but he feels Tejasswi is contributing more to the show. It also depends on how the episodes are edited and shown to viewers. He shared even on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi did well.

Namish shared that he was approached for the show last year, but could not do it as he had some work commitments. As of now, he is focusing on other things. He said he will take up a new project soon. Namish was last seen in Aye Mere Humsafar and Vidya.



