Tejasswi Prakash says beau Karan Kundrra does not let her sit with anyone in his small car; Find out why

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants on the latest season of the Salman Khan-fronted reality show Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media make fans go gaga over them. They even call them by their cute couple name ‘Tejran’. Amid this, the lovebirds will soon be seen hosting the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together. This is when Tejasswi will reveal that Karan is the more possessive among the two.

Earlier tonight, the makers of Dance Deewane Juniors shared a promo of the upcoming episode on their social media platforms. The video showcases Tejasswi and Karan participating in a fun game wherein the judges of the show Marji Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor ask them questions about their relationship, and the first one to answer it will get to kiss the other one. The first question asked by Neetu Kapoor was who is more popular between the two on social media and Karan immediately pointed towards Tejasswi and excitedly planted a kiss on her cheek. The next question that Marji asked was who among the two is more jealous and insecure. The couple laughs and says that both of them are possessive.

Tejasswi then says that Karan is the more possessive one in the relationship and shares an example saying that he does not let her sit with anyone in his small car as the gap between two people is really less. “Iske paas do gaadi hai, ek badi gaadi aur ek choti gaadi, ye mujhe badi gaadi mein mujhe phir bhi kisi aur ke saath jaane dega, kyunki wahan gap hai, the other car is the tiniest one, he doesn't allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car."

Hearing this, both Marzi and Neetu Kapoor are shocked and the former remarks that it’s the “height of jealousy”. Karan then jokes and says that he was so possessive he even sold off his tiny car.

Karan Kundrra and Tejassswi Prakash host Dance Deewane Juniors:

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi recently ringed in the latter’s birthday in Goa and the photos from the same went viral among their fans on social media.

