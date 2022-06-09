Tejasswi Prakash says her chemistry with Karan Kundrra is ‘fire’: He has changed the way I look at myself

Tejasswi Prakash is presently the leading actress in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The reality show Bigg Boss 15 winner, is presently seen as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise fictional show Naagin 6. She will be ringing on her birthday on June 10 and ahead of her birthday trip to Goa, she was seen enjoying herself in Delhi. The actress shared about her birthday plans and her personal growth with Karan Kundrra in an interview with Etimes.

Talking about the success of Naagin 6, Tejasswi shared, “I am actually happy that I didn’t take a break after Bigg Boss. I mean, who gets this kind of opportunity? Winning a show is great, but it feels better when it converts into something, and you get good work after that. I am glad that it worked out for me. I am doing the biggest franchise on television and working with one of the biggest production houses. This season of Naagin is a big hit. The show is number one right now, and I am really grateful for that.”

Talking about her career boost with Karan Kundrra in her life, she shared, “Karan sees so much potential in me. He always tells me, ‘I wish you could see yourself through my eyes’. Karan has changed the way I look at work and scripts. He has actually changed the way I look at myself. I now believe that if I get a good project and a brilliant team, I can do wonders. That’s the dream now. And I am looking forward to amazing things and working with a co-star like Karan. Our chemistry is fire.”

Talking about her relationship with Karan, she shared that they hardly get time with each other, but the hours that they spend together are really smooth. There’s an immense level of understanding in their relationship and somehow, they feel very settled. She added that their life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and they like it like that. She revealed that they have ups and downs, but she feels settled, secure and protected with him. Their fights also don’t last too long now.

Amid her busy schedule, Tejasswi recently jetted off to Goa to ring in her birthday, that’s tomorrow, with Karan. She says she plans to keep the celebrations “simple”.

