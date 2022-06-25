Tejasswi Prakash says ‘My mummas are dope’ as she shares video with her & Karan Kundrra’s mom; Actor reacts

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are everyone’s favourite couple at present. From their adorable chemistry to their stylish statement, the couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The two actors fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and have been rulings hearts and headlines since then. They are often spotted together and drop PDA pictures on social media too. The latest Instagram post of Tejasswi, not only left her beau Karan stunned but also made him laugh.

In this latest video, Tejasswi was seen taking part in a social media trend with her and Karan’s mother. The three can be seen sitting inside a car as they create the cutest video on social media. Tejasswi wore a blue sweatshirt and sported black goggles. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous just like her ‘mummas’. She captioned, “My mummas are doper than your mummas."

Karan Kundrra was quick to react to the video. “My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this," he wrote in the comment section and dropped a laughing emoji.

Fans also showered love in the comment section and called it the ‘cutest reel’ on Instagram. “Awwwieee this reel is super cute …this bond is precious," one of the fans wrote. “Sorry Teju but your mummas stole the limelight," another comment read.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, he also featured in a music video titled Bechari along with Divya Agarwal. Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Recently, there are reports of the actress being approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa upcoming season.

