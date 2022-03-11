Tejasswi Prakash says ‘Sasuma is too soon, but I love her’ as she talks about bond with Karan Kundrra’s mom

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. They are going steady in their relationship. The couple is usually busy with their hectic schedules, but they often manage to steal some time off to meet each other. Tejasswi and Karan also ensure that they give time to each other's families. The actress recently shared with ETimes about her fondness for her beau Karan's mother.

Tejasswi shared that she loves spending time with Karan Kundrra's mom. She said, "Sasuma is too soon. But I love her and she loves me. We have a gala time whenever we meet. We are so similar in so many ways and whenever it comes to Karan, his mother and me, Karan is always on another team. It is very painful for Karan to watch his mother and me together. Because we are just crazy," she said.

Tejasswi also praised Karan's mother and said that the latter speaks whatever is in her heart. She shared, "We say whatever our hearts say. If you ever talk to Karan's mother she is zero filters. She always speaks her heart out and not what others think or the media thinks. Karan is like mamma aap kya kar rahe ho... We are very similar in a lot of ways. I have told Sunny (Karan) that we should take both our moms out," said the actress.

Currently, Tejasswi is seen in the TV show Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is doing different projects. He will also be seen in Bharti Singh’s entertainment show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

