Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty: 5 actresses who gave major summer goals with their style statements

Summers are approaching and the scorching heat will be getting difficult to deal with by every passing day. Certainly, it is time to upgrade the wardrobe as per the season. While it’s time for the jackets, sweatshirts and other winter wear to be packed and set aside, each one of us is looking for some easy breezy clothes to beat the heat. Interestingly, as we live in a society that is obsessed with the showbiz world, our fashion choices also tend to be influenced by our celebs.

Needless to say, all eyes are on our leading television ladies to get an idea of the new fashion trends. On the other hand, divas like Rubina Dilaik, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Divyanka Tripathi, Shamita Shetty, etc, who are quite active on social media, are often seen sharing stunning pics of themselves giving a glimpse of their fashion statements. So today, we bring you a list of five actresses from the telly world who have given major fashion goals for summer 2022.

Shamita Shetty

In this pic, Shamita Shetty looked stunning in her floral chiffon maxi which had an asymmetric neckline. The outfit was completed with a ruffle hem and also had an inbuilt belt. Shamita had completed the look with flats and minimal accessories.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi was a sight to behold in her multicolour asymmetric dress. It was an off shoulder outfit and Tejasswi’s minimal make up added a charm to this summer look. Besides, the colours of the dress were also quite soothing for the summers.

Hina Khan

Yellow is certainly Hina’s colour and these pics are proof. Dishing out major summer fashion goals, Hina was seen wearing a one-shoulder lemon coloured short jumpsuit. It had a flounce layered, asymmetric neckline and also had a belt attached to it. Hina completed her look with a monochromatic hat and a pair of comfy flats.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz looked adorably cute in her black tank top which she had paired with a black and pink striped mini skirt. The skirt also had a black net frill at the end which added to the beauty of the outfit. Shehnaaz completed the look with a high pony and black boots.

Ankita Lokhande

If you are planning to head for a party in the summers, Ankita Lokhande’s this dress will be a perfect choice for you. Ankita was seen wearing a royal blue coloured shoulderless, knee-length dress with floral embroidery. She had completed her look with a low back bun and fawn coloured heels.