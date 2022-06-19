Tejasswi Prakash shares 'boss' PICS in metallic dress; Karan Kundrra says 'Where's my credit?'

Tejasswi Prakash is known to be quite a fashionista, and she keeps experimenting with her style to amp up the glam quotient. Recently, she posted some dazzling pictures of herself on social media, and fans went gaga over it. They couldn't stop praising her beauty and her outfit choice. Many commented on her eyes and how they spoke volumes. While there were many comments by Tejasswi's fans, it was boyfriend Karan Kundrra's comment that grabbed eyeballs.

Tejasswi Prakash gave credit on her post to the photographer who clicked her picture, and the ones who assisted in her hair styling and makeup. Amid all of this, Karan Kundrra demanded his credit too. He wrote, "Where’s my credit…(sic)". This duo is just like any other normal couple and their banter seems a lot relatable to the netizens. Tejran fans even had some inside talk about credits. A user wrote, "@that.nikhil Bhai Aapse Aacha on samaj skta h sunny ko credit ki Ek Lambi Kahani (sic)". (Who better than you to understand the story behind Karan asking for credits)

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here:

Here's Karan Kundrra's comment on Tejasswi's post:

The couple recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and won the Super Stylish TV Couple Award. Karan looked dapper in a black and white three-piece suit whereas Tejasswi opted for a red backless ruffle dress, and oozed oomph in it.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been going strong. Surprising each other by visiting the set of their shows, bringing food, and stepping out together for parties, Karan and Tejasswi are indeed couple goals. They were also seen co-hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors last week. Tejasswi's proposal and Karan's bike act had become the talk of the town too.

