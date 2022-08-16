Tejasswi Prakash shares 'couple goals' PICS with boyfriend Karan Kundrra; Leaves a surprise for him in it

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in the telly town. Their chemistry is adored by the audience and the duo enjoys a humungous fan following on social media. Karan and Tejasswi found love in each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. While their relationship saw several ups and downs within the house, they sorted out their differences before the end of the day. Their cute camaraderie is something that 'Tejran' fans enjoy the most.

On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash surprised boyfriend Karan Kundrra by posting some love-dipped pictures of them that scream 'couple goals.' The Naagin 6 actress posted their pictures from one of the functions where they both were their best dressed. Tejasswi wore a brown lehenga and black sleeveless blouse with a sheer dupatta. She completed the look with heavy earrings, glossy makeup, a neat hair-do, and that million-dollar smile. Karan complemented his girlfriend by donning a dark brown shirt and black denim. She captioned the photos: "Fragile like glass are some of the perfect things you do without knowing they are being done. Thank you for being you @kkundrra (sic)" Karan was surprised by his ladylove's gesture and responded by writing, "Awwwie babbbyyyy (sic)"

Check out the pictures here:

On Independence Day, Tejasswi Prakash drove Karan Kundrra, his mother and her mother to the city. They all enjoyed the song 'O Mera Sona Re Sona' from Asha Bhosale and Shammi Kapoor's film, Teesri Manzil. The Naagin 6 actress is at the peak of her career after winning the trophy of Bigg Boss 15. After the reality show, she won Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show and has been attending several events with beau Karan. The two are paparazzi favourite and are followed almost everywhere by them. Karan and Tejasswi were even bestowed with the Super Stylish TV Couple at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue from Naagin 6 as Kiara is going viral on social media. Many actors have recreated it including Janhvi Kapoor. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, wrapped up hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. He's yet to announce his next project.

