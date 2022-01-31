Tejasswi Prakash shares her winning moment from Bigg Boss 15 finale: This is going to stay with me forever

Bigg Boss 15 has finally pulled its curtains down during the weekend with a grand event. The grand finale of the popular reality show witnessed a tough fight between the finalists Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. And while it was Tejasswi and Pratik who made it to the top 2, it was the Swaragini actress that lifted the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 15. Needless to say, it was a heartwarming moment for the actress and she has expressed her gratitude to her fans for supporting her through the journey.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Tejasswi shared the video of her winning moment on Bigg Boss 15 and called it a dream come true moment. Reliving the special moment, the actress wrote that it is going to stay with her forever. Tejasswi wrote, “A moment that still feels like a dream come true…. One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes, this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together…. To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya #Thankful #gratitude”.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s tweet:

Earlier, Tejasswi had shared a pic of herself as she held the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and posed with her parents and thanked her fans for their unconditional support to make her dream turn into a reality. She had captioned the image as, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”