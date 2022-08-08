Tejasswi Prakash shares the poster of her Marathi movie ‘Man Kasturi Re’; To release in theatres on November 4

Tejasswi Prakash, a highly popular telly actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner, is very excited about the launch of her first Marathi movie. The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. She will be soon seen in the Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re. She recently unveiled a poster of her upcoming film along with the date of release. The actress will be seen with actor Abhinay Berde in the lead roles.

Tejasswi recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account. In the poster, she is seen riding a scooty and opens her hands in excitement. Abhinav is seen balancing the scooty, who is seen sitting behind him. She captioned the post, “मन सांगे हे मला वेड लागे या जीवा सावरू नको रे तू मला नव्या स्पंदनांची नवी लव्हस्टोरी मन कस्तुरी रे, ४ नोव्हेंबर पासून तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपट गृहात ! #ManKasturiRe #ManKasturiRe4Nov”

See post here-

Numerous fans of the actress took to social media to share their excitement for her movie launch. One wrote, “Super excited”, another said, “Manifesting this to be a big big hit”. A fan wrote, “Excited for your first Marathi movie”, another said, “Congratulations Tejada. Congratulations Troops. One more wish came true”, among many.

In an interview with the Times of India, Mane stated that hopefully, the movie will enter theatres in March-April. He said, “Even we wanted to release the film only after she is done with the much-loved reality show. We wouldn’t have promoted the movie without her. The film will hopefully hit the cinemas around March-April." According to reports, Tejasswi will be portraying the role of a college student in the movie.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, she will portray a student in this film too.

Also read- Janhvi Kapoor reveals Tejasswi Prakash's fans' reaction to her ‘Naagin 6’ reel; Says 'I was totally impressed'