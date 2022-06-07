Tejasswi Prakash shares selfies as she looks chic in a grey tank top while travelling; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. She met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other. While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

She regularly posts pictures and videos and keeps her fans updated about her personal life. Today, Tejasswi took to her social media handle and shared selfies from her car. In these pictures, the actress sported a casual grey top and opted for the sunglasses to complete her look. She accessorised her outfit with cute pearl-studded round earrings and styled her hair into a messy bun to survive the rising temperature of the city. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "No offence to me but wtf am I doing".

Tejasswi Prakash career:

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

As per Hindustan Times, Tejasswi will also mark her debut in Bollywood soon. She is reported to be romancing the talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

