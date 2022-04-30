Tejasswi Prakash shares she is open to participate in dance reality shows with beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra form the newest most adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple became quite popular in the show for their romantic chemistry and their bonding. In the show, they also performed numerous songs together. In a recent interview with Mid-day, the actress shared that she wishes to take part in a reality show with Karan Kundrra.

While Tejasswi is known to be a good dance, Karan is popular for his quirky dance moves, which often left everyone in splits. Tejasswi shared, "I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love.”

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan have been dishing out a couple of goals with their never-ending PDA. They are often seen visiting each other in their workplaces and being protective of each other.

Recently, Tejasswi poured her heart out to express her love for Karan by surprising him with an emotional voice note. Karan was overwhelmed by her words. "She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me,” Karan had told Pinkvilla.

Talking about his Bigg Boss journey, Karan said that he was destined to meet Tejasswi on the show, which also helped him understand a lot about himself.

