Tejasswi Prakash sings Ganesh Arti with her and Karan Kundrra's mom; Latter shares a video with fans; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. With the festive spirit so high, this duo also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm. This is Karan and Tejasswi's first Ganeshotsav as a couple, which makes it more special for them.

While the internet is filled with celebratory pictures, Karan Kundrra also gave a glimpse of the occasion with his Tejasswi. Karan and Tejasswi have grown comfortable with each other's families too, and are seen spending quality time together. The couple's family has come together to ring this auspicious occasion and in a recent video shared by Karan, they all are seen singing Ganesh Arti. Tejasswi also dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In these photos, the actress is seen posing with her and Karan's mom, and sharing these, Tejassswi wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

