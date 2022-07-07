Tejasswi Prakash slays it in casual blue shirt & denim jeans as she gets papped in the film city; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is presently the leading actress in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The Bigg Boss 15 winner is seen as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise fictional show Naagin 6. Outside shows, she is often spotted with boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the city, since they made their relationship public after their gig in Bigg Boss 15. The two graced the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, together, that took place last month in Mumbai.

Tejasswi was spotted in the film city in the evening yesterday. She got off from her car and was seen talking to someone on the call. She looked amazing in her casual get up as she wore an oversized light blue shirt and ripped jeans. She graced the paparazzi and waved into the camera to give the shutterbugs exactly what they wanted, before she left for the sets of Naagin 6. The actress has been cordial with the paparazzi and is seen interacting with the photographers and videographers on a daily basis.

Have a look at Tejasswi Prakash being papped in the film city:

When Tejasswi was asked about her opinion on marriage with Karan Kundrra, she said, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.”

While Tejasswi is busy with her commitments for the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s fantastical drama Naagin, Karan Kundrra keeps himself busy by hosting Dance Deewane Junior Season 1. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same. Since both of them have been in the Bigg Boss house, with Tejasswi emerging as last year's winner, the possibility of this popular couple to host the show can't be ruled out.

