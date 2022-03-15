Tejasswi Prakash spotted in her Naagin avatar at Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi shoot; PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash has become the most talked-about in the entertainment world since her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Just after winning the show, she bagged the lead role in producer Ekta Kapoor’s highly successful franchise, Naagin 6. The actress is playing the role of Shrestha Naagin in the show, and her character hailed by the audience. As the festival of Holi is approaching, the new show Spy Bahu is having Rang Barse 2022 Holi shoot and Tejasswi Prakash was spotted on the sets in her Naagin costume.

In the pap pictures, Tejasswi Prakash is seen dressed in a gorgeous green shimmery outfit. It’s a one-shoulder crop top with a green long skirt. It has some shimmery designs on the waist area. She has paired it with maang tika, statement earrings and some bangles on her hands. Her hair is open and slightly wavy, while her makeup is flawless.

See pictures here:

Spy Bahu is a new show featuring Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim. It depicts the love story of a goofy spy with a rich businessman. The promo of the show was narrated by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Naagin 6 is a popular fictional show, which features Tejassswi Prakash and Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. The chemistry between the two actors is liked by the audience and they already have a massive fan base. Tejasswi Prakash is dating actor Karan Kundrra. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 show.

