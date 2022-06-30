Tejasswi Prakash & Tejran fans stand in solidarity with Karan Kundrra; Twitter fans trend ‘We Support KKundraa’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The Bigg Bigg 15 fame couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and they received a lot of love from the fans for their bond in the show. Karan Kundrra recently took to social media to express his anger at the disgusting comments on him by twitter fans of Tejasswi Prakash. The fans of the actor and Tejasswi Prakash have come in support of the actor on Twitter as they hailed him for giving the perfect reply.

The fans of the actor have flooded Twitter with posts in his support. We support KKundrra is trending on social media. Here are some tweets by their fans.

"The real TejaTroops will always respect Teja's choices and they have proved it those who don't are just haters disguised as troops/squads or even fam for this case WE SUPPORT KKUNDRRA"

"Good Morning No one can harm #KaranKundrra if we are with him so, A New day a new beginning, Lets pray for a happy & a peaceful day for @kkundrra Effortlessly WE SUPPORT KKUNDRRA #KKundrraSquad"

"I stand up and i tell life to throw whatever she wants to throw at me, i'm gonna fall but i'll get up and start working again" We love you @kkundrra and are with you always and forever"

"Pity those ppl who could never understand this pure soul. Anyways the loss is yours . Yes he makes mistake coz he's human. But he's also man enough to own to it . Although this world is judgemental he rules in the hearts of millions."

"Good morning my rokstar no matter what happens, I will always be by your side to support you and your squad is always with you and always will be @kkundrra my side good vibes always for you my rockstar"

"He is our pride, he is our emotion,He is our idol, he is our role model Trust me for you he is just a famous ordinary ITV Star but for us he is the sole reason of our happiness Love you So much @kkundrra"

For the unversed, Karan took to his Twitter handle and lashed out at certain Tejasswi Prakash's fan pages that have been circulating edited and morphed pics of abuses. He wrote, “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!” Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash had come in his support on Twitter.

