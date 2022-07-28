Tejasswi Prakash thanks Janhvi Kapoor for making a video on her dialogue from Naagin 6

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. She is quite active on social media and she often shares her vacation pics, photoshoots, BTS pics, selfies, and more. Janhvi has been on the top of her Instagram game. Janhvi is once again making headlines as she has shared another interesting video wherein, she was seen recreating Tejasswi Prakash’s popular dialogue from Naagin 6. The video of the actress has gone viral on social media and we can't get enough of her stunner looks. Even Tejasswi Prakash couldn’t stop herself from resharing her video.

In the video, Janhvi was dressed in a white-coloured cropped tank top with grey pyjamas and had her wavy tresses open. The video had Janhvi binging on some chocolate to satisfy her midnight craving. As her friend caught her red-handed, she recreated Tejasswi’s midnight walk dialogue from Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6 and her performance is certainly grabbing eyeballs. Janhvi captioned the image as, “Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le”.

Tejasswi Prakash shared the video as she tagged Jahnvi with a heart emoji. She added hashtags #kiara #naagin.

Tejasswi’s Professional life

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

