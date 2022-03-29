Tejasswi Prakash turns possessive for boyfriend Karan Kundrra in latest Insta reel; Watch video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular actors at present on social media. The Bigg Boss 15 couple has a massive fan following and are lovingly called #Tejran. The couple fell in love inside the show and also expressed their feelings for one another inside the house. After the show also, they are often seen spending time together and going on dates. In the recent video, the couple is seen very close to each other.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen standing close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Their faces are very close to each other and she lipsync’s on a popular Instagram trend. She says, “B** come and go bro but you know I stay.” She had sported a beautiful multicolor lehenga and had paired it with beautiful earrings. Her hair was open and lightly curled. Karan Kundrra had sported a multicolor kurta. Tejasswi is seen pulling him by the collar and acts possessive of Karan.

See the post here-

Karan Kundrra commented on the post, “Oh I know baby.. I know”. Actress Kishwer Merchant also dropped heart emojis. Ashish Chamoli commented, “Piyaree log”. Numerous fans of the couple commented, “And now I can say my day is completed after seeing this cuties in my start morning”, “Uffff mrng be like to see u... Din bn gya bs”, “Oh my my”, “Omg you guysss”, etc. Numerous other fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the post.



Also read- Is Karan Kundrra getting married to ladylove Tejasswi Prakash this year? Former REVEALS