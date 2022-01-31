Tejasswi Prakash wins BIG, conquers Bigg Boss 15 trophy and bags Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

It seems like Tejasswi Prakash is having the best of both worlds as the actress has bagged the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin 6 as the lead, right after winning the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15. Salman Khan had announced the surprising news on the finale of Bigg Boss 15 on January 30. Tejasswi has won this season, leaving Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat behind. She walked away with Rs 40 lakh and the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss 15.