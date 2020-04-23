Tejasswi Prakash's former co star Varun Kapoor teases her for talking too much; Actress gives a funny reply

Tejasswi Prakash has the perfect reply for former co-star Varun Kapoor when he teases her for being too talkative. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry for all the obvious reasons. The actress is hogging a lot of limelight of late owing to her participation in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The audience not only lover her different avatar in the show but have also been left in splits after having a look at her fun banters with co-contestants and host Rohit himself.

Recently, Tejasswi has shared a post on her Instagram handle which proves again that she has a funnier side too. It so happened that during a live session, the actress got to read her former Swaragini co-star Varun Kapoor’s message who is seen teasing her for talking too much as per the screenshot shared by her. Multiple instances prove that the Karn Sangini star loves to talk and Varun’s message certifies the same! However, Tejasswi has an equally hilarious response to the same and she writes, “M gonna kill you’ denoting Varun in the same post.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram post below:

The actress has appeared in multiple hit TV shows that include Swaragini and Karn Sangini. For the unversed, Tejasswi will be venturing into the Maratha film industry with her debut movie School College Ani Life which will be helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty himself. The movie has been directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and marks the debut of another actor, Karan Kishore Parab.

