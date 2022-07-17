Tejasswi Prakash's mood right now: Messy hair, don't care; WATCH video

Tejasswi Prakash is presently one of the most popular telly stars on social media. The actress has been trending on the internet for her professional as well as personal life. The actress is presently dating actor Karan Kundrra and the pictures of the fashionable couple often go viral. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fans love them for their adorable romance. Tejasswi is presently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show, Naagin 6, and simultaneously doing other projects as well.

In the recent video shared by a stunning actress, she is seen on sets after long hours of the shoot. She talked about the impact on her hair after doing multiple shoots, which require different getups, makeup, and hair styling. She also shared a glimpse of her baby hair, which was due to excessive blow drying. But the actress is seen as very cheerful as she says ‘#blessed, or what, I am better no”. She also asked her fans, “How pretty do I look?”

See the post here-

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Simba Nagpal. The actress will also be seen in the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors finale, along with beau Karan Kundrra, who is hosting the season. The couple will also give a romantic dance performance on Amir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha’s song ‘Main Ki Karaan.” The popular Bigg Boss couple also appeared in the music video, “Baarish Aayi Hai”, which is trending on YouTube presently. The duo has also worked in another music video, Rula Deti Hai, which was also received well by their fans.

