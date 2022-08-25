Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 to head for a major plot twist with a 2-hour special episode; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6. The show is currently one of the most popular shows on television, has been frequenting the top 5 list in the TRP charts. It stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. The love story of Pratha and Virat is loved by the audience and the show has always managed to get the love and attention of fans with its interesting plot. As per the recent promo of the show, the upcoming episode will be heading towards a major twist in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of Tejasswi Prakash’s show with be of two hours and it will unveil some massive twists in Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin’s life. As the latest reports, Naagin 6 is all set to take a generation leap, and fans don't need to worry as their favorite Tejasswi will still be a part of the show. Tejasswi will play her present character Pratha's daughter in the upcoming leap part.

Ekta Kapoor shared a new video on her Instagram handle and shared this piece of exciting news with Naagin 6 and Tejasswi's fans. She shared a video of Tejasswi prepping for her new look. Sharing this video, Ekta wrote, "Shesh naagin now is her daughter too in the impending leap!!!!".

Naagin 6 is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The supporting cast includes Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and Abhishek Verma, among others.

