Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 makers drop the promo post-generation leap; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6. The show is currently one of the most popular shows on television, and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. The love story of Pratha and Virat is loved by the audience and the show has always managed to rank in the top 10 on the TRP charts. As reported earlier, Naagin 6 is all set to take a generation leap, and fans don't need to worry as their favorite Tejasswi will still be a part of the show.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Naagin 6 on its Twitter handle giving a glimpse of the generation leap in the show. Tejasswi is seen playing her present character Pratha's daughter in the upcoming leap part. The caption of this promo read, "Sach ho raha hai Sarvasheshtha Shesh Naagin ka darr. Kya hoga jab uski beti rakhegi naaglok mein apne kadam? Dekhiye #Naagin6, har Sat-Sun raat 7 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot".

Earlier, Naagin 6 was scheduled on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV but now the show is heading for a new time slot. From 3rd September, Naagin 6 will air at 7 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Naagin 6 is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The supporting cast includes Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and Abhishek Verma, among others.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others.

