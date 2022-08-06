Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 set to take generation leap & go off air soon; Report

Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular shows on television and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. The love story of Pratha and Virat is being loved by the audience. The show is doing well on the TRPs charts since the start and getting immense love from viewers. And now, there are reports doing rounds on social media that the show is set to go off-air.

As per India Forums report, a source revealed that Tejasswi Prakash starrer ‘Naagin 6’ all set to take a generation leap. Soon, Pratha will get married and deliver a baby. The future plot of the show will revolve around Pratha’s baby’s story while a lot of actors will bid adieu to the show.

The reports also state that the show will telecast its final episode probably on 7th of October 2022.

The present storyline of Naagin 6 revolves around Pratha aka Kiara doing fake marriage with Rajesh while Rishabh dies in the fire accident. Pratha learns that Rishabh was innocent and it was Mahek and Urvashi who plotted everything.

Angry Pratha goes to Nagmahal and performs Tandav in front of Lord Shiva. She demands Rishabh’s life back from Lord Shiva on the day of Naag panchami. Pratha also vows to take revenge on Mahek and Urvashi.

Meanwhile, Mahek gets furious learning that Pratha is alive and she’s Shesh Naagin. She conspires to kill Shesh Naagin with the help of Yeti. Yeti will attack Shesh Naagin while Pratha will struggle to save herself.

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The supporting cast includes Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others.

Also read- Tejasswi Prakash kisses Karan Kundrra on Naagin 6 sets; Check how actor takes sweet revenge