Tejasswi’s 'aunty' remark for Shamita to Rakhi’s illegal marriage; big controversies of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 might be over but the BB fever is still going on and it will still take some time for all the fans of this reality show to get over this. Well, as always Bigg Boss 15 also saw some of the major controversies in the house that not only grabbed all the limelight but also became the topic of discussion even outside the house. From Tejasswi Prakash age-shaming Shamita Shetty to Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh confessing that he has not yet divorced his first wife, we have listed down some of the top controversies of the season.

Tejasswi’s aunty remark for Shamita

Tejasswi Prakash had grabbed all the headlines and in fact a lot of flak for calling Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty an ‘aunty’ and age-shaming her. Not only netizens but several Bollywood celebrities also criticized her. She was also slammed by many for her choice of words as she said, ‘ab uspe bhi chadh gayi (now she has climbed on him) as Shamita gave Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal massages while playing a hotel staff during a task.

Devoleena biting Abhijit

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit were two contestants who have some of the most ugliest fights the entire season. But the limits were crossed when during a task Devoleena bit Abhijit. In fact, after this, he even demanded devo’s eviction. However, the two continued to stay in the house despite their regular fights.

Pratik broke the washroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was inside

Another major controversy was sparked when Pratik Sehajpal removed the latch of the washroom door when Vidi Pandya was taking a shower. He even refused to be apologetic about it. On being confronted by his housemates the first runner up of this season went on to say that he is not sorry for what he did.

Rakhi’s illegal marriage

Ever since Rakhi Sawant had announced that she is married, all eyes were waiting to see her husband. Finally, when the actress entered the BB15 house with hubby Ritesh, everyone got to see him but troubles began when Ritesh confessed that he has not divorced his first wife. Rakhi herself claimed she is ‘legally unmarried’.

