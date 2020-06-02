Television shoots in Mumbai to resume from June 20? Producers mulling over budget woes

Maharashtra Government allows shootings to resume in the state with proper approvals. The TV producers are looking to begin shoot from June 10, according to sources.

Ever since the Maharashtra Government announced that producers can resume shooting for films, TV shows, and web shows after acquiring proper approvals, producers have been mulling over the guidelines and the budget woes that follow. With hardly any advertising coming in now, producers are facing huge financial woes. As far as Television is concerned, the broadcasters have asked producers to take a 30% cut approximately in the view of a global crisis.

Well, we hear that after due consideration, most producers have decided to resume shooting from the 20th of June. Most producers have asked their actors to return to Mumbai. In the meantime, writers are busy writing the script in the format which can meet the 33% crew guideline. The producers have been adviced that no kid below the age of 10 will be allowed on sets, similarly, elderly artists won't be allowed as well.

We met the CM Shri @uddhavthackeray ji last week. He promised to do his best for the entertainment industry. And here we are . Shootings set to restart, even before we imagined.

The industy can not thank you enough, Sir. The wait for fresh content is about to end. — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 31, 2020

In fact, according to reports, shows which are headlined by child artists are looking to change the script and take a huge leap in order to fit the requirements. The point in case: Barrister Babu. Currently, the modality for the shoot is being worked upon and by this weekend, Film City Gates will be made open. Following that, the sets which need repair work to be looked after and the other working sets will be sanitised thoroughly. Producers are discussing with artists and crew on the best way to move forward without jeopardizing their lives.

