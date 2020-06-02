Television shoots in Mumbai to resume from June 20? Producers mulling over budget woes
Ever since the Maharashtra Government announced that producers can resume shooting for films, TV shows, and web shows after acquiring proper approvals, producers have been mulling over the guidelines and the budget woes that follow. With hardly any advertising coming in now, producers are facing huge financial woes. As far as Television is concerned, the broadcasters have asked producers to take a 30% cut approximately in the view of a global crisis.
We met the CM Shri @uddhavthackeray ji last week. He promised to do his best for the entertainment industry. And here we are . Shootings set to restart, even before we imagined.
The industy can not thank you enough, Sir. The wait for fresh content is about to end.
In fact, according to reports, shows which are headlined by child artists are looking to change the script and take a huge leap in order to fit the requirements. The point in case: Barrister Babu. Currently, the modality for the shoot is being worked upon and by this weekend, Film City Gates will be made open. Following that, the sets which need repair work to be looked after and the other working sets will be sanitised thoroughly. Producers are discussing with artists and crew on the best way to move forward without jeopardizing their lives.