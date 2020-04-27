Tenali Rama actress Dhruvi Jani quits the show owing to its repetitive content; Says 'Couldn't see potential'

Dhruvi Jani has called it quits with her show Tenali Rama in which she portrays the role of Surya Kanta. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected every individual one way or the other and there is no second doubt about it. Moreover, the home quarantine rules and the lockdown have also come with their own adverse effects. Just like others, the entertainment industry’s production processes have been stalled because of the same. In the midst of all this, numerous actors are eagerly waiting for returning to the sets for shooting while a few others have been rethinking their decisions for starring in certain projects.

One such actress is Dhruvi Jani who is seen in the popular show, Tenali Rama. The TV star who portrays the role of Surya Kanta in the show has now reportedly quit the same and won’t be returning for shoot anymore. And for the unversed, this decision was taken by her long back in February itself. Dhruvi who is popular for her stint in Bitti Business Wali has properly cited the reasons behind her decision in an interview with Bombay Times.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Dhruvi Jani below:

Jani has said in the interview that Surya Kanta’s character will always be special for her but there is a time when actors try to look something new in their character. Citing the reason behind her tough decision, the actress says that Tenali Rama was getting monotonous as well as repetitive as a result of which she could not see any potential for performance. She further said that her character began as Bhaskar’s childhood friend and after some time she was supposed to only talk to his mother about the conditions in the city. Dhruvi has revealed that when she approached the makers regarding the same, they made her wait. As a result of this, the actress decided to quit the show when no changes were made even after two months.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×