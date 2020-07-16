Tenali Rama's Amit Mistry aka Birbal OPENS UP on his role, preparations, challenges & shooting amid COVID 19

Amit Mistry, who plays the role of Birbal in Sab TV's historical show Tenali Rama got talking about his character, the challenges he faced, his prep-up for the role, his bond with the team, and his experience working in the Coronavirus crisis.

When you think of the most-loved historical dramas on Indian Television, Tenali Rama's name is bound to make it to the top. The Sony Sab show has been enthralling fans with its fun-loving and suspense-filled storyline since 2017. After a break of three-long-months, the show began airing fresh episodes from July 13 (2020), to entertain the fans. The show is now going to witness some interesting twists as Rama and Birbal will be competing against each other, with their intellect and wit, to prove who is wiser than the other. Amit Mistry, who plays the role of Birbal in Sab TV's historical show Tenali Rama got talking about his character, the challenges he faced, his prep-up for the role, his bond with the team, and his experience working in the Coronavirus crisis.

Amit Mistry revealed that this is the first time that he has been a part of a historical show, and he was always fascinated to play a character like Birbal. The actor shares that working for a TV show is a little hectic, but it is fun working on a Tenali Rama. He shared that he did not think of a second when he was approached play Birbal, he was extremely excited and gave a nod immediately.

Sharing details about his character Birbal, Amit said that Birbal is a wise man. He has come to Vijayanagar to challenge Rama. It is going to be a conflict between two wise minds. While Rama uses his intellect, Birbal demonstrates his intelligence. 'It is a war of wit and intelligence,' expresses Amit. Ask him about his experience working with the Tenali Rama team, Amit is all hearts. Calling it an amazing experience, Amit praised Krishna Bharadwaj, saying that he is extremely professional and sincere towards his role. Not only Krishna, but the entire cast and crew are also loving and are working hard to give the audience a perfect dose of entertainment.

Revealing how the cast of Tenali Rama has adapted to the 'new normal' amid the COVID-19 situations, Amit said that everyone all the safety measures are in place and everyone is adhering to the rules. He added that multiple levels of sanitization are available throughout the set. The dress and make-up crew are also always covered in PPE costumes.

When asked how he prepared himself for the role, Amit said that he allowed his intuition to guide him, and he was playing around the script's demand. Since Tenali Rama, is set in a particular era, the actor is supposed to have a good command over spoken language, especially Hindi. The actor reveals that since he has done a lot of Hindi theater in his past, he caught on the requirements soon. However, it was a little challenging as he was using such a language after a long time, but with some attention, he got hold of it quickly.

'Wars should be avoided at any cost. Everything can be solved by talking and good communication can help avoid so many wars and fights. Spreading happiness and living in harmony is of utmost importance,' Amit shared the lesson he learnt from the show and signed off. You can watch Rama and Birbal’s face-off on Tenali Rama, Sony SAB at 7. 30 pm.

