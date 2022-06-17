Tera Mera Saath Rahe actor Mohammad Nazim bids an emotional adieu to his character Saksham as show wraps up

Mohammad Nazim is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actor came to the limelight with his role of Ahem in the successful daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathhiya. Post the show he was seen in Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, and few episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Presently he was playing the role of Saksham in the popular show Tera Mera Saath Rahe, opposite actress Gia Manek. But there is disappointing news for the fans of the show, as it wrapped up today.

Mohammad Nazim, who's popularly known as Saksham of Tera Mera Saath Rahe speaks his heart out through his Instagram post. Nazim was emotionally attached to the current show, which was a sequel to his iconic show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which made him the star of Indian television.

He shared in the post, “My heart is filled as I watch our show Tera Mera Saath Rahe go off air today. From acting as a family to actually becoming a family, we all have come a long way with the show. Good and Bad, Right and Wrong, Happiness and Sorrow we've seen it all as a Family and now all of it comes to an end. Afterall, it is rightly said that 'A part of Journey is the end' and keeping that in mind I would like to thank the entire cast and crew for making this show reach so far and wish them a great success for all their future endeavours! I would also like to thank Saksham, my character from the show for letting me see the world through his lens with a different perspective. Good bye Saksham. Thank you all my fans for loving and supporting me throughout my journey. If it wasn't for y'all I wouldn't have been here today. Allahterashukarhai.”

See the post here-

The actor shared pictures of the farewell day as the cast of the show came together and cut the cake. Actress Gia Manek, Rupal Patel and others were seen in the pictures.

