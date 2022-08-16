Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari starrer show to go off air on THIS date

Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari play the main lead characters in the popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, which started airing on November 7, 2021. Avinesh essays the role of Prince Devraj Singh Rathore, whereas Anjali plays Krisha Chaturvedi. Now, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na will go off air from August 18. As Avinesh and Anjali bid adieu to their favourite on-screen characters, they share their experience working in the show and how much it proved to be helpful in their profession.

In an IANS report, Anjali Tatrari shares how grateful she is for the opportunity she received and also describes that it is a 'bittersweet' feeling for her. Adding more to this, she elaborates that it has been one of the finest experiences for her in terms of growing as an actor and meeting wonderful co-actors. Anjali also adds that as she has been part of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na since its inception the cast is almost like her extended family.

Anjali recalls the last sequence when she shot with the co-actor Avinesh and says that she felt surreal and it really got the cast emotional considering the journey they have had over the last nine months. She also thanked the fans who showered endless love and appreciation throughout their journey.

Avinesh also mentioned how his role helped him in his acting career and how the memories will always remain with him. He says that his character Devraj has been very fruitful for him personally as well as professionally. He adds that he is taking away a lot of fond memories from this journey and will miss playing his character. He expresses his gratitude toward the audience and concludes by saying that he is thankful to everyone who has showered him with their love and support.

About Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na:

The story of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na revolved around a girl named Krisha Chaturvedi, who always dreamt of being swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour, and what happens after the universe manifests this dream to her. She moves into a palace against the picturesque landscape of the princely state of Ambikapur. She hopes to begin her very own fairy tale with the love of her life Prince Devraj Singh Rathore, the current heir of the royal family. Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na airs on Zee TV, and the last episode will be telecasted on August 18.

